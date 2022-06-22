The makers of Laal Singh Chaddha are all set to release the next track from the film starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead. The song titled “Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi” will be released on June 24 at 11pm. A BTS video has been shared in which Aamir is seen discussing with musician Pritam about this upcoming track. Laal Singh Chaddha: BGM Composer Tanuj Tiku Reveals the Process Behind Aamir Khan Film’s Score Design.

Laal Singh Chaddha Song Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi

