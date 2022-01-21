The makers of Laal Singh Chaddha have confirmed that the film will release on Baisakhi, April 14. The film starring Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead is a remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump. The Advait Chandan directorial is releasing on the same day as Kannada superstar Yash’s film, KGF: Chapter 2 aka KGF 2. Well, this is indeed one of the biggest clashes of 2022!

Laal Singh Chaddha Release Date

