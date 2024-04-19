Kiran Rao's directorial masterpiece, Laapataa Ladies, continues to captivate audiences, hitting a remarkable 50 days in theatres! The hilarious and heartwarming film about mistaken identities and female empowerment enters its 8th successful week. Packed with stellar performances by Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, and Ravi Kishan, Laapataa Ladies is a must-watch for anyone seeking laughter and a touch of social commentary. The film released in theatres on March 1. Laapataa Ladies Movie Review: Kiran Rao's Social Commentary On Women Empowerment Is Delightfully Entertaining! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Laapataa Ladies Is Winning Hearts

