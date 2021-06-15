Netflix India is planning a reunion and Aamir Khan is involved. The streamer just released a teaser of Chale Chalo Lagaan - Once Upon An Impossible Dream. It will have Aamir and Ashutosh Gowariker discuss how they made Lagaan. You can expect the rest of the cast to join as well.

Check out the teaser here...

