Lana Del Rey who is scheduled to play 12 concerts across 4 countries in 2023-2024, recently held a concert in Brazil. The songstress dressed in a frill dress with high heels, was onstage and paused her performance after she lost her vape. Fans let her know it had fallen deep into the pit which prompted Lana to say "fuck it". Lana Del Ray Shares Sweet Throwback Photos with Her Siblings, Calls Her Family ‘The Real Royalty’.

View Lana's Video Here:

Lana Del Rey pauses to ask Brazil audience if they have seen her vape after she lost it on stage. pic.twitter.com/eFYygUHyHK — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 28, 2023

