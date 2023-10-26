After premiering at Toronto International Film Festival 2023, Tannishtha Chatterjee's Yellow Bus is now all set to be screened at Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. Set against the backdrop of a sand-swept city in the Middle East, Yellow Bus follows the story of Ananda, portrayed by Tannishtha, who embodies a hopeful migrant mother who is completely shattered by a tragic life-turning incident. As per a statement, it sheds light on the alienation felt by those who are not completely one with the land. In search for the truth behind her daughter's tragedy, Ananda grapples with pain, and the emotional turmoil faced by migrants who move to foreign lands with aspirations of better living conditions. Ananda's journey becomes a powerful metaphor for the grief experienced by mothers, showcasing the resilience and strength of the human spirit in the face of unimaginable tragedy. Cartel: Tannishtha Chatterjee Opens Up About Her Role in ALTBalaji’s Web Show.

Speaking of the Asia premiere, the director, Wendy Bednarz said, "we are honoured to bring Yellow Bus to audiences at MAMI 2023. The story is a heartfelt exploration of the human experience and a mother's worst nightmare, the tragic loss of a child. It follows the journey of a grieving mother who must fight for justice in a foreign land and ultimately learn to forgive those whom she holds accountable, including herself. I am extremely grateful to my producers Nadia Eliewat and Guneet Monga Kapoor for empowering Yellow Bus with a platform and to Tannishtha Chatterjee, whose riveting performance of Ananda, captures the mother's pain with grace and sensitivity. We are eager to connect with MAMI 2023 audiences, and experience this mother's powerful journey".

Adding to her thoughts, Tannishtha, said, "We were overwhelmed with the response we got at Toronto International Film Festival 2023. This film was hard, even as an actor to step into shoes of Ananda. Giving voice to this woman's struggle of being unheard, especially in an environment that doesn't favour you, was an emotional journey. Women are often left to struggle, cope with unprecedented situations. Losing a child is the ultimate loss for a mother. Embodying Ananda was not easy, but I'm glad that I could be part of this film that showcases a plethora of emotions and the many aspects of grief in such a nuanced way. After the international premiere, I'm excited to bring this film home to the Indian audiences." Tannishtha Chatterjee Wins Busan International Film Festival Award for Her Directorial Debut 'Roam Rome Mein'.

Co-producer Guneet Monga Kapoor also expressed her excitement. "We are proud to present a first-of-its-kind Indo-Jordanian production. It's a privilege to work with international storytellers like lead producer Nadia Eliwat and debutant director Wendy Bednarz. In Yellow Bus we explore the plight of a mother, away from her homeland, dealing with the most unimaginable loss. At Sikhya, we continue to seek films that bridge the gap between diaspora and non-diaspora audiences. After receiving international acclaim and a World Premiere at Toronto International Film Festival, we hope this story will resonate with MAMI 2023 audiences," she shared. Actor Amit Sial also features in the film.