Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Tuesday (January 11) morning due to which she was hospitalised in an ICU at Breach Candy hospital in South Mumbai. Now, as per the latest update on News18 regarding her health, it reads that the singer is doing fine. Lata's niece Rachna Shah has confirmed to the portal that the singer is ‘recovering’ and is in a ‘stable’ condition. She is 92.

Check It Out:

Lata Mangeshkar is 'Absolutely Stable and Alert', Confirms Niece Rachna Shah | Exclusive https://t.co/fD2CDy2jtR — Aman Sharma (@AmanKayamHai_) January 11, 2022

