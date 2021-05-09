The teaser of Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer Liger was going to come out today on the occasion of Deverakonda's birthday. But Dharma Productions has now confirmed that they have decided to postpone the release given the current situation in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read Their Official Statement Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharma Productions (@dharmamovies)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)