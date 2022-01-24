The makers of Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin’s Looop Lapeta have released a new song Nirvana from the film which is wacky and how. Sung by Harshal Vyas and lyrics penned by Sidhant Mago, the track is edgy and unique in its own way. The melody sees a robbery and Taapsee caught up in a time loop which will make you wonder what's happening? Directed by Aakash Bhatia, the flick will be out in February on Netflix.

Watch Nirvana Song:

