Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 (LSD2) was initially scheduled to be released in theatres on this Valentine’s weekend. On Valentine’s Day, the makers of LSD2 announced that the film’s release has been postponed. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film will now hit theatres on April 19. The announcement was accompanied by a quirky motion poster featuring an image of a human heart adorned with icons such as Likes, WhatsApp Notifications, Messages and Calls, and other symbols. Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Release Date: Ekta Kapoor's LSD 2 to Arrive in Theatres on February 16, 2024 (View Poster).

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 New Release Date

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Balaji Motion Pictures (@balajimotionpictures)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)