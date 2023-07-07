Ekta Kapoor has finally announced the release date of her much-awaited film, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. She shared a new poster of her forthcoming project which sees human's obsession with 'likes' on social media. LSD 2 is all set to release in theatres on February 16, 2024. Helmed by Dibakar Banerjee, the starcast of the flick has been kept under wraps, but as per earlier reports, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has been roped in for LSD. Let's wait and watch! Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Bags Ekta Kapoor’s Film, Will Make Her Bollywood Debut With Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2.

LSD 2 Release Date:

