Lust Stories 2 is back with more chaos, lust and awkwardness! After the first season, which was quite a hit, the second season has returned with a star studded cast of actors like Neena Gupta, Kajol, Kumud Mishra, Vijay Varma, Amruta Subhash, Tamannaah Bhatia, Mrunal Thakur Angad Bedi and Tillotama Shome. Like the cast, talented directors such as Amit Ravindernath Sharma, R. Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Sujoy Ghosh have also come together to tell stories of longing and desire from the point of view of women. Jee Karda Trailer: Tamannaah Bhatia and Suhail Nayyar Try to Tackle Pre-Marital Jitters in This Prime Video Series.

Watch Lust Stories 2's Glimpse:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)