Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut, Madgaon Express, starring Pratik Gandhi, Divyendu Sharma, Avinash Tiwary and Nora Fatehi, was released in the theatres on March 22. Despite a modest start, Madgaon Express made Rs 13.85 crore in its first week. And now, after spending almost a month at the box office, the film's total collections stand at Rs 29.95 crore. The comedy film is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment. Madgaon Express Box Office Collection Day 19: Kunal Kemmu’s Comedy Film Mints Rs 25.15 Crore in India!.

Madgaon Express Box Office Collection

#MadgaonExpress is on the verge of crossing ₹ 30 cr, a respectable number for the mid-sized film *without* big stars… Lack of major films in the coming weeks will prove beneficial, also help stay in cinemas for quite some time. [Week 4] Fri 44 lacs, Sat 80 lacs, Sun 92 lacs,… pic.twitter.com/ucbGMHRJvm — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 19, 2024

