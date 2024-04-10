Madgaon Express, which premiered in theatres on March 22, has received a positive response from the audience. Directed by Kunal Kemmu, the film has crossed the Rs 25 crore milestone in just 19 days. The total collections of Madgaon Express now stand at Rs 25.15 crore in India. Madgaon Express Box Office Hit or Flop: Kunal Kemmu's Directorial Debut Has Won The Critics But It is Still a Tough Battle in Theatres - Here's Why!

Madgaon Express Collections

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)