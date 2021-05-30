Madhuri Dixit and her husband Shriram Nene are proud parents as their son Arin Nene has graduated from the class of 2021. On May 30, the actress took to Instagram and shared this piece of good news with fans by posting a video. The clip sees Arin joyous, as he jumps with happiness on finally being a grad.

