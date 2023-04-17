As per ETimes, Bollywood actress Mahima Chaudhry's mother Mrs Chaudhry is no more. Reportedly, she was not keeping well since quite a long time and died three-four days ago. The portal also has mentioned that Mahima and her daughter Aryana are in shock after the death of a near and dear one. Mahima Chaudhry Is Fighting With Breast Cancer; Anupam Kher Shares a Courageous Story and Says ‘You Are My Hero!’ (Watch Video).

RIP Mrs Chaudhry:

Mahima Chaudhry's mother passes away: Breaking News - Exclusivehttps://t.co/goTOoZg4ss — ETimes (@etimes) April 17, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)