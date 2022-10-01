Ajay Devgn's long-delayed movie Maidaan finally locks a release date. The sports biographical film will hit theatres on February 17, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. National Film Awards 2020: From Ajay Devgn, Suriya to Aparna Balamurali, Check Out the Full List of Winners.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)