Malaika Arora, a judge on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11, was recently seen on the Mumbai sets of the dance reality show, adorned in a stunning red pre-draped outfit. While posing for the paparazzi, a specially-abled fan approached Malaika for a picture. Arora graciously posed with him, and though the fan touched her waist, she remained calm. Malaika's vigilant bodyguard promptly intervened, ensuring her comfort. Malaika Arora Debunks Break-Up Rumours With Arjun Kapoor, Shares New Cryptic Post On Insta!

Malaika Arora Posing With A Specially-Abled Fan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)