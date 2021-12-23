Malaika Arora and Terence Lewis sure know how to have fun on the sets of India's Best Dancer. The two often take it to Instagram to share fun reels from the sets of the reality show. Malaika once again shared a hot reel where she is seen shaking her butt on a groovy tik tok song. Terence shared the video too with the caption that read 'Hips don't lie'.

Take A Look At The Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Terence Lewis (@terence_here)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)