A horrific video of two women being paraded naked on a road by a group of men in Manipur has been shared widely on social media, drawing massive condemnation and calls for action. SatyaPrem Ki Kath actress Kiara Advani took to Twitter and stated the incident as horrifying, demanded justice for the women. She also added that the culprits should be punished. Manipur Horror: Two Kuki-Zo Tribal Women Paraded Naked by Mob, Gang-Raped in Paddy Fields in Kangpokpi; Incident Draws Strong Condemnation (Watch Video).

Check Out The Tweet Here:

The video of violence against women in Manipur is horrifying and has shaken me to the core. I pray the women get justice at the earliest. Those responsible must face the most SEVERE punishment they deserve. — Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) July 20, 2023

