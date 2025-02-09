Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned on Sunday, February 9, prompting Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh to announce that the party would move a no-confidence motion against him and his cabinet in the state assembly the following day. Ramesh called Singh's resignation "belated," saying that Congress had been calling for his removal since May 2023, when violence first erupted in the state. Ramesh also took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his X post. "The CM's resignation was belated. The people of Manipur now await a visit by our Frequent Flier PM who is off to France and the USA now - and who has found neither the time nor the inclination to go to Manipur these past twenty months," Ramesh wrote. Manipur CM N Biren Singh Quits, Submits Resignation Letter to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla.

Manipur CM’s Resignation ‘Belated’

The Congress was all set to move a no-confidence motion against the Chief Minister and his Council of Ministers in the Manipur Assembly tomorrow. Sensing the climate, the Manipur CM has just resigned. This was a demand that the Congress has been making since early May 2023,… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) February 9, 2025

