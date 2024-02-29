Excitement is brewing for fans of the Masti franchise! On February 29, Vivek Oberoi took to social media to announce the upcoming fourth instalment, Masti 4. The film will reunite the original cast of Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani and will be directed by Milap Zaveri. While the release date remains a mystery, anticipation is already building for the return of this popular comedy movie. Taapsee Pannu Reacts to Her Wedding Rumours With Boyfriend Mathias Boe in March 2024 - Here's What The Actress Said!

Masti 4 Announced:

