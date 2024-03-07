Sriram Raghavan's directorial Merry Christmas, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif in lead roles, is all set to make its digital debut. Set against the backdrop of a murder mystery unfolding on a fateful Christmas night, the film will be available for streaming on Netflix in both Hindi and Tamil starting tomorrow, March 8. This thrilling tale hit theatres on January 12, 2024. In the Hindi version, notable actors such as Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand played pivotal roles, while the Tamil rendition features Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams. Merry Christmas Review: Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's 'Nail-Biting Suspense' Wins Netizens' Hearts, X Users Label It As 'Best Thriller'.

