Merry Christmas' release date got moved up to the same day as Yoddha, and Karan Johar is not having it. He took to the new Instagram app Threads, where he posted a cryptic dig at the makers of Merry Christmas, saying "Clashing on a date without the courtesy of a phone call is hopefully not the way forward for the studios and producers". Merry Christmas: Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif's Sriram Raghavan Movie Gets New Release Date and Retro Posters!

View KJo's Full Post Here:

kjo on threads after merry christmas got announced on the same date as yoddha. pic.twitter.com/BLgfnEvMuZ — ح (@hmmbly) July 17, 2023

