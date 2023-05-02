Met Gala 2023 would be boring if there is no confusion, drama, glitz and glamour. Well, this year's Met Gala had everything. From fun to confusion, you name it they have it. This happened with Alia Bhatt, who made her red carpet debut at the world's biggest fashion parade. She ascended the iconic Met stairs with her designer Prabal Gurung and looked surreal and we ain't complaining. Now, an unseen video of Alia from Met Gala 2023 has surfaced online where the New York paparazzi mistook her for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Check this video calmly and you can hear Aishwarya's name being called out by the photographers. Alia Bhatt at Met Gala 2023: The Brahmastra Actress Stuns in White Pearl-Gilded Prabal Gurung Gown for Her MET Gala Debut (View Pics and Video).

Check Out The Video Here:

idc what ppl say but alia bhatt literally slayed at the met gala #MetGala pic.twitter.com/4s8C0qPTqk — MET GALA ERA (@softiealiaa) May 2, 2023

