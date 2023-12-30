Get ready for a fun-filled episode of Bigg Boss 17 on December 31! Well, as the makers have released a new promo of the show which sees legendary actor Dharmendra gracing the stage accompanied by Bollywood singer Mika Singh, comedian Krushna Abhishek and actor Sohail Khan. But the real highlight of the promo comes when Mika Singh belts out the iconic "Yamla Pagla Deewana" and Dharmendra as well as host Salman Khan take to the dance floor, recreating the song's infectious energy. We can't wait to see their moves! Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan Questions Ayesha Khan’s Intentions Behind Her Entry in the Show During Weekend Ka Vaar Episode (Watch Video).

Watch Bigg Boss 17 Promo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

