Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput celebrate their seven years of togetherness today (July 7). And on this special occasion, the wifey took to her Instagram and wished her man with a mushy picture from their vacay. In the click, the star couple can be seen relaxing and posing under the sun. "The love of my life. Happy 7 baby," Mira captioned the lovely photo. Shahid Kapoor Shares Glimpses of His Family Vacation From Switzerland in Latest Instagram Post!

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput:

