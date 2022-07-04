Karnataka-based Sini Shetty has been crowned as the winner of Miss India World 2022. The event witnessed some of the leading celebs from Bollywood in attendance including Kriti Sanon. The actress added glitz and glamour with her scintillating performance at the beauty pageant. Pictures and videos of Kriti’s dance performance have gone viral across social media platforms. Sini Shetty Wins Miss India World 2022 Title!

Kriti Sanon At Miss India World 2022

#KritiSanon set the stage on 🔥 at the #FeminaMissIndia2022 Grand Finale 🖤🌟✨ pic.twitter.com/w5o87tiOgK — Kriti Sanon FC (@kritisworld) July 3, 2022

The ‘Param Sundari’

Stunning Sanon

Param sundari performance at Femina Miss India Grand Finale 2022 😍🤍#KritiSanon | @kritisanon pic.twitter.com/nmdQFI1x6R — K H U S H I ♡ (@merikriti) July 3, 2022

