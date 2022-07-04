On Sunday, 3 July, 21-Year-Old Sini Shetty from Karnataka was announced as the winner of the Femina Miss India World 2022. Sini was titled at the grand finale of VLCC Femina Miss India in the event that took place at Jio Convention Centre, Mumbai. At the beauty contest, Rajasthan's Rubal Shekhawat emerged as Femina Miss India 2022 first runner-up, and Shinata Chauhan, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, was named Femina Miss India 2022 second runner-up.

Have A Look:

