Deepika Padukone, who recently announced her pregnancy with her husband Ranveer Singh, has once again caught everyone's attention with a thought-provoking post on her social media. On March 27, the Bollywood actress shared a quote on her Instagram story about success and burnout. The quote read, "Look around where you are; see what you can do to change the definition of success. So women coming after you won't feel like they have to choose between success and burnout." The post now sparks speculations regarding the actress' career, hinting at a possible hiatus to embrace motherhood. Vin Diesel Surprises Fans by Sharing Old Pic From His India Trip Featuring XXX: Return of Xander Cage Co-Star Deepika Padukone.

Check Out Deepika Padukone’s Insta Story Here:

Deepika Padukone's Insta Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

