Hollywood action star Vin Diesel surprised his Indian fans on Tuesday (March 26) night with a nostalgic post on his social media. The post featured a never-before-seen photo from his 2017 visit to India to promote the action film XXX: Return of Xander Cage. In the photo, Diesel is captured in a chivalrous act, helping his co-star Deepika Padukone with her coat as they step out of a colourful auto-rickshaw. The snapshot also shows that director DJ Caruso accompanied Diesel on the promotional tour. In the post's caption, Vin revealed that director Caruso had recently sent him a new script. Fast X Part 2: Vin Diesel Shares Insights on Fast & Furious Franchise Ending, Hints at Spectacular 'Grand Finale' (View Post).

Vin Diesel Shares Pic Featuring Deepika Padukone

