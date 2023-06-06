Ileana D’Cruz, who is pregnant, has shared new pictures on her Insta Story from her beach vacay. The mom-to-be not just gave glimpses of the beach and her ‘sandy toes’, but even shared a selfie posing in yellow bikini flaunting her baby bump. The actress looked gorgeous as she soaked up some sun. She mentioned, ‘Think baby nugget loved it too’. Pregnant Ileana D’Cruz Cradles Her Baby Bump in These New Mirror Selfies (View Pics).

Ileana D’Cruz’s Beach Vacay Pics

Ileana D'Cruz (Photo Credits: Instagram/@ileana_official)

