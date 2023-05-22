Ishita Dutta and hubby Vatsal Seth are all set to embrace parenthood soon. The couple is expecting their first child. Recently, mom-to be Ishita shared a couple of stunning maternity photoshoot in lavender colour off-shoulder, ankle-length dress. She has her hair in soft curls and is seen caressing her baby bump in the pictures and no doubt she is looking pretty. Ishita Dutta Shares 'Precious' Video of Announcing Pregnancy to Hubby Vatsal Seth and 'Fave' People in Her Life – WATCH

Check Out The Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ishita Dutta Sheth (@ishidutta)

