Drishyam actress Ishita Dutta and her actor-husband Vatsal Seth are expecting her first child together. Now, days after announcing their pregnancy online, Dutta shared a video on Insta which is 'precious' and 'beautiful'. The clip shared is a compilation of all the 'fave' people's reaction to her pregnancy news. The memories captured by Ishita in the video is pure gold. Have a look. Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth Announce Pregnancy; Actress Flaunts Her Baby Bump in Stunning Pics on Insta!

Ishita Dutta's Insta Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ishita Dutta Sheth (@ishidutta)

