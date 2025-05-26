In a light-hearted moment ahead of the highly anticipated RCB vs LSG IPL 2025 clash, Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli was seen missing a simple football kick during a warm-up session, sparking a wave of reactions across social media. The viral video, which has taken the internet by storm, shows Kohli attempting a casual kick, only to hilariously misfire, leading fans to jokingly claim he’s “lost some aura points.” Fans are sharing former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh's interview clip, in which he humorously commented on Virat Kohli's football skills during his appearance on The Ranveer Show podcast. He remarked, "He thinks he is Cristiano Ronaldo, but he is not. In cricket, he is Cristiano Ronaldo." Yuvraj acknowledged Kohli's athleticism and enthusiasm for football but playfully asserted that he himself possesses superior football skills. While the clip amused netizens, it also showcased the playful side of the cricket icon ahead of a crucial IPL showdown. Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Lucknow Super Giants on May 27 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium B Ground.

RCB Star Virat Kohli Completely Misses The Kick!

Virat Kohli Loses Aura Points With His Football Skills

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mr_Lehsun (@mr_lehsun)

Not Cool, Not Cool

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sudhanshu Ranjan Singh (@memegineers_)

HAHAHAHHA

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CricketGully (@cricketgullyofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)