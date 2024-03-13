Mouni Roy was spotted last evening after her dinner date in the company of her best friend, Disha Patani, and her rumoured boyfriend, Aleksandar Alex. The trio was photographed together while exiting a plush restaurant in the city. Mouni looked stunning in an orange halter neck dress, while Disha kept her look minimal in casual attire. On the other hand, Disha’s rumoured boyfriend, Aleksandar, looked dapper in cargo shorts paired with a loose T-shirt. The BFFs were seen holding hands while leaving the restaurant and heading towards the car. Besties Disha Patani and Mouni Roy Spotted Together After Dinner Date (Watch Video).

Mouni Roy, Disha Patani, Aleksandar Alex

