Mouni Roy took to Instagram to share a captivating video showcasing her fun-filled vacation to Thailand with her bestie Disha Patani. The actresses treated their followers to a delightful series of pictures, capturing joyful moments as they explored Thailand together. The video featured Mouni and Disha on their travel adventures, enjoying parties, and cherishing quality time in the beautiful surroundings of Thailand. Mouni Roy Looks Smoking Hot in Mini Red Dress as She Celebrates Christmas With Hubby Suraj Nambiar, See Pictures Here! Check Out Mouni Roy’s Latest Instagram Post: View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)