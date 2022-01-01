Mrunal Thakur is surely not having a great start on this New Year. The Jersey actress has shared a post on social media citing that she has been tested positive for COVID-19 and has mild symptoms. She has also urged to all those who have come in contact with her to get tested for the same. Mrunal has isolated herself and adhering to the guidelines issued by the authorities. Nora Fatehi, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amit Sadh, Shanaya Kapoor, are some of the celebs who were recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Mrunal Thakur Tests Positive For COVID-19

Mrunal Thakur Posts On Insta Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

