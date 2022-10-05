Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon-starrer Adipurush teaser has been making quite a noise for its 'poor' VFX. Netizens have even slammed filmmaker Om Raut for depicting Hindu mythology in quite an insulting way. Now, veteran star Mukesh Khanna on his YouTube channel has also shared his distaste over the Adipurush teaser. In the clip, he could be seen saying, "With VFX or by spending Rs 100 - Rs 1000 crore you cannot make Ramayan."Watch full video below. Adipurush: Director Om Raut Reacts to Prabhas' Film Getting Heavily Trolled for Its Poor VFX.

Mukesh Khanna Slams Adipurush Teaser:

Watch Adipurush Teaser:

