Tiger Shroff and Disha Patan have been booked by Mumbai Police for violating the COVID-19 lockdown rules yesterday, as the rumoured couple was found driving at 2 pm at Bandstand Promenade. Now, after the same, the Mumbai Police has taken to its Twitter and shared a filmy dig at the duo.

Read Tweet:

In the ongoing ‘War’ against the virus, going ‘Malang’ on the streets of Bandra cost dearly to two actors who have been booked under sections 188, 34 IPC by Bandra PStn . We request all Mumbaikars to avoid unnecessary ‘Heropanti’ which can compromise on safety against #COVID19 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 3, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)