Nasir Faraaz was a popular lyricist known for his works in Hindi Cinema. He has penned lyrics for songs for Bollywood films such as Kites, Krrish, Kaabil and more. The news of his demise was shared by Mujtaba Aziz Naza on his Facebook page. Balamurugan, Enga Oor Raja Fame Writer, Dies at 86.

Nasir Faraaz Passes Away

