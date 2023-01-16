Veteran film writer Balamurugan breathed his last at the age of 86. As per reports, he passed away on January 15 due to age-related ailments. He has written for both Tamil and Telugu films. Enga Oor Raja, Anbu Karangal, Pattikada Pattanama, Vasantha Maligai, Raman Ethanai Ramanadi are some of his popular works. Lohithaswa, Veteran Kannada Actor, Dies at 80.

Balamurugan Passes Away

Recently we have seen several film stalwarts passing away one after the other such as #Krishna, #KrishnamRaju, #KaikalaSathyanarayana, and #ChalapathiRao. https://t.co/jixyVTbr0X — ETimes (@etimes) January 15, 2023

