Actress Alia Bhatt, who is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone, turned heads with her appearance at the Met Ball. It was her debut at the Met Gala this year and she stunned in a pristine white gown with pearls by Prabal Gurung. Well, many have been left mesmerised with her debut look at the fashion event, including her mother-in-law, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor. She took to Insta Story and re-shared Alia’s look from Met Gala and called it as ‘Stunning’. Alia Bhatt at Met Gala 2023: Did You Know the Actress’ Pristine White Gown Was Made Using One Lakh Pearls? (View Pics).

Neetu Kapoor On Alia Bhatt’s Look At Met Gala 2023

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram/@neetu54)

Alia Bhatt In Prabal Gurung’s Creation

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

