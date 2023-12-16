Neha Dhupia, known for her active social media presence, took to Instagram to celebrate her father's birthday with a heartwarming post. Sharing a series of photos capturing their family gathering, she wrote, "Happy birthday, my papa! We celebrate you today and every day. This year, I promise to truly listen to everything you say." Have a look at the adorable pictures below! Neha Dhupia Remembers Late Bishan Singh Bedi in Heartwarming Post on Insta, Pens 'Love You Dad' (View Pics).

Neha Dhupia Wishes Her Dad on Birthday:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

