Newlyweds Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding pictures exude royalty. The couple shared their photos from their big day on Instagram and they are dreamy. The two look regal in custom-made wedding outfit by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. While sharing these photos, Richa captioned it as ‘I got you’, whereas Ali wrote ‘Ek Daur hum bhi hain. Ek silsila tum bhi ho.’ Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha Dazzle in Traditional Attire at Their Pre-Wedding Cocktail Party (View Pics).

Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal

