Nikamma, remake of the Telugu film Middle Class Abbayi, has tanked at the box office. The Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Abhimanyu Dassani, Shirley Setia starrer has not seen an impressive collection on its opening day. On the first day of its theatrical release, Nikamma managed to earn only Rs 51 lakh. Nikamma Movie Review: Abhimanyu Dassani and Shilpa Shetty Can’t Save This Tedious Remake of Nani’s Middle Class Abbayi.

Nikamma Box Office Collection

#Nikamma is below par on Day 1, but the biz got a push, post evening, at mass centres, while metros remained weak... Day 2 and 3 are crucial, needs to salvage the situation... Fri ₹ 51 lacs. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/EjOqtXcSwN — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 18, 2022

