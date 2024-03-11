At the 96th Academy Awards, the esteemed Indian art director and production designer, Nitin Chandrakant Desai, was honoured in the poignant ‘In Memoriam’ montage. Renowned for his exceptional contributions to cinema, including unforgettable works in films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Lagaan, Devdas and Jodhaa Akbar, among others, the late art director’s legacy was commemorated alongside other departed celebrities such as Matthew Perry, Michael Gambon among others. Art Director Nitin Chandrakant Desai Dies Allegedly by Suicide at ND Studios in Karjat.

The Late Indian Art Director

Nitin Chandrakant Desai, Indian art director and production designer, remembered at the @TheAcademy#AcademyAwards pic.twitter.com/dgN5KrT3c2 — Digu Tipnis (@idigutipnis) March 11, 2024

The Academy Pays Homage To Nitin Chandrakant Desai

