In a major development in Nitin Chandrakant Desai's suicide case, the Raigad Police registered an Abetment to suicide case in Khalapur Police station against five people, including Edelweiss company (ECS) officers. The news agency ANI reported that an FIR was registered under sections 306 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The case was based on the complaint filed by Neha Nitin Desai, wife Of Nitin Desai. Nitin Chandrakant Desai Funeral Update: Art Director’s Last Rites to Be Performed at His Raigad Studio on August 4.

Five Booked in Nitin Desai Suicide Case:

