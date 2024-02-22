Actor Shahid Kapoor has opened up about his decision to quit smoking, and it is his eight-year-old daughter Misha. Shahid appeared on No Filter Neha Season 6, a podcast hosted by actress Neha Dhupia, who chats with her industry friends and makes interesting conversations. WPL 2024: Shahid Kapoor Joins List of Stars To Perform at Women’s Premier League Season Two Opening Ceremony.

During the show, Shahid revealed his decision to quit smoking: "When I used to smoke, I would hide from my daughter and smoke. That is actually the reason I gave it up; one day, while I was hiding and having my smoke, I told myself that I was not going to do this forever. And that is actually the day I decided to quit smoking." Shahid married Mira Rajput in July 2015. The couple has two kids: a daughter named Misha and a son named Zain.

On the work front, Shahid was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, a science fiction romantic comedy co-starring Kriti Sanon. He next has Deva in the pipeline. No Filter Neha 6 streams on JioTV and JioTV+.

