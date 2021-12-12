Are Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa the new lovebirds of tinsel town? The recent pictures of the two chilling together in Goa have not just gone viral on the internet but it has even sparked romance rumours. The Bollywood beauty and the Punjabi singer were seen in casual avatars and taking a walk on the beach. Seeing these photos of the two together have made fans ask is there something brewing between the duo. Comments such as ‘New couple?’, ‘Chlo ik hor parjai mil gyi punjab nu’, ‘Are they dating?’, ‘Next year Dec wedding’, ‘Alia Ranbir ke Baad Ab Inki Baari’ among others are the kinds of comments been dropped on their pictures.

Nora Fatehi And Guru Randhawa

